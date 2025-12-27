Dabo Club Sealed After Fatal Clash; Rooftop Parties Banned Ahead of New Year

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a strong post-incident action, Dabo Club on Wardha Road has been temporarily sealed, with police declaring the premises a crime scene following the recent fatal clash in the area. The action was confirmed by Rushikesh Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone I, who cited repeated law-and-order issues linked to the establishment.

DCP Rushikesh Reddy speaking to Nagpur Today stated that since the location is directly connected to a serious criminal offence, it has been sealed with immediate effect. He added that any decision on allowing the club to resume operations will be taken only after reviewing its history, particularly in light of multiple incidents reported at the same venue earlier as well.

The move follows a violent altercation after a late-night Christmas celebration near the club, in which one youth was killed and another remains in critical condition. The incident triggered widespread concern over safety at nightlife hotspots operating late into the night.

In a separate but significant preventive measure ahead of New Year’s Eve, DCP Reddy also confirmed that all rooftop party venues across Nagpur have been shut down, as they do not have the necessary permissions to host such events. “No rooftop parties will be allowed for New Year celebrations,” he said, warning of strict action against violators.

Police have planned intensified night patrols, checks, and surveillance across the city to prevent untoward incidents during the festive period.

The sealing of Dabo Club and the blanket ban on rooftop parties underline the police administration’s clear message: public safety and law-and-order will not be compromised, even during peak celebration season.

