Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019

‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice

Nagpur: Famous for his audacious style of policing, Jagjeetsingh Padda, a constable deployed at Police Headquarter lost a yearlong battle to jaundice in a private hospital on Friday. His last rites will be performed at his Kashmiri Gali based house in Indora.

Padda was a hockey player and love for hockey had marked his entry in police department thorough sports. Local gangsters would refer him as ‘Dabang’ cop. Besides love of his bullet bike, Padda had soft cover for poor people.

On the other hand Padda was also habitual drinker was also known for his alleged role in two incidents of murder under Ambazari and Sitabuldi police. However, owing to lack of evidence and witness turning hostile in court put ball in Padda’s corner

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra News
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
Hindi News
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
नागपुर सेन्ट्रल जेल की दीवार फांदने की कोशिश हुई नाकाम। दीवार पर चढ़ने के बाद जेल पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में।
नागपुर सेन्ट्रल जेल की दीवार फांदने की कोशिश हुई नाकाम। दीवार पर चढ़ने के बाद जेल पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में।
Trending News
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145