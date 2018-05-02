‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice

Nagpur: Famous for his audacious style of policing, Jagjeetsingh Padda, a constable deployed at Police Headquarter lost a yearlong battle to jaundice in a private hospital on Friday. His last rites will be performed at his Kashmiri Gali based house in Indora.

Padda was a hockey player and love for hockey had marked his entry in police department thorough sports. Local gangsters would refer him as ‘Dabang’ cop. Besides love of his bullet bike, Padda had soft cover for poor people.

On the other hand Padda was also habitual drinker was also known for his alleged role in two incidents of murder under Ambazari and Sitabuldi police. However, owing to lack of evidence and witness turning hostile in court put ball in Padda’s corner