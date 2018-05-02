Cycling helps in reducing air, water pollution; save fuel money: Gadkari

Nagpur: “Cycling helps in reducing the growing menace of air and water pollution to a great extent. Cycling also helps in saving expenditure on fuels. Transport is an excellent exercise for health. Keeping in mind the benefits, the government is building dedicated cycle tracks along the National Highways to promote cycling in a big way,” said the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari was speaking after inaugurating ‘Hero e-Cycle Valley’ on Tuesday, April 13. The Chairman and Managing Director of Hero E-Cycle Pankaj Munjal was present prominently on the occasion. “The traffic should first begin by waterways, then railways, then roads and lastly by air. 80 percent of transport is being made by roads in the country. Considering this fact in mind, a ‘mass rapid transport’ is the need of the hour in the country. Cycling is an indigenous, affordable, pollution reducer and fuel saving substitute. Cycling also keeps fit and healthy,” the Minister said.

A variety of cycles using the latest technology are being brought before the people. The turnover of cycle business is around Rs 6 lakh crore across the world. The cycle industry in India is the second biggest industry in the world. This is the opportune time for the cycle industry in India to establish superiority in the world. The cycle industry should increase export of its product. If the product is excellent, exports can be boosted. The cycle industry is also important in job creations. With a turnover of over Rs 7000 crore, the export capacity of the cycle industry is enormous. The country can become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in this field too, Gadkari stated.



