Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019

Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city

File Pic

Nagpur: The city-based India Peace Centre is organising a Bicycle Rally on September 21 to mark the 2019 International Day of Peace with the theme: “Climate Action for Peace.” As in the past, the Bicycle Rally aims to convey the message of peace to society.

The Co-ordinator Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal said, “India Peace Centre Bicycle Rally has become a landmark event in the city for last many years, in which more than 300 cyclists participate every year. This year the Rally will be flagged off at 6.30 am from India Peace Centre, and will go through various parts of the city to reassemble at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Variety Square. After garlanding the statue of Father of the Nation, the Rally will continue and culminate at India Peace Centre. The event is open to all, and there are no registration charges. Certificate of Participation will be given to all completing the Rally,” he said.

Dr. Rawal added “The theme draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world. Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security. Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere. The salinization of water and crops is endangering food security, and the impact on public health is escalating. The growing tensions over resources and mass movements of people are affecting every country on every continent. Peace can only be achieved if concrete action is taken to combat climate change,” he stressed.

Registration for the Rally has started and can be done at the office of India Peace Centre, near State Bank, adjacent to the office of Superintendent of Police (Rural), C K Naiudu Marg Civil Lines, or by sending a Whatsapp to 9422101839. For further enquires, interested may contact the Director of India Peace Centre on: Tel: 0712-2556952 Email: ipc@indiapeacecentre.org.in.

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Maharashtra News
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
Hindi News
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
Trending News
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Featured News
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Trending In Nagpur
Patient’s kin assaults doctor at Govt Hospital in Kamptee
Patient’s kin assaults doctor at Govt Hospital in Kamptee
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
काँग्रेस समर्थित येरखेडा ग्रापंच्या सरपंचासह हजारो कार्यकर्ते भाजपात पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या कार्यप्रणालीवर विश्वास
Airport Centre Point introduces ‘Take Away’ at Sadar
Airport Centre Point introduces ‘Take Away’ at Sadar
“Engineers should have T-shape personality”, says NBA chief Prof Aggarwal
“Engineers should have T-shape personality”, says NBA chief Prof Aggarwal
Congress leaders says no seat-sharing formula decided, refute Pawar claim
Congress leaders says no seat-sharing formula decided, refute Pawar claim
Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city
Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145