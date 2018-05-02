Cycle Rally to mark International Day of Peace on Sept 21 in city

Nagpur: The city-based India Peace Centre is organising a Bicycle Rally on September 21 to mark the 2019 International Day of Peace with the theme: “Climate Action for Peace.” As in the past, the Bicycle Rally aims to convey the message of peace to society.

The Co-ordinator Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal said, “India Peace Centre Bicycle Rally has become a landmark event in the city for last many years, in which more than 300 cyclists participate every year. This year the Rally will be flagged off at 6.30 am from India Peace Centre, and will go through various parts of the city to reassemble at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Variety Square. After garlanding the statue of Father of the Nation, the Rally will continue and culminate at India Peace Centre. The event is open to all, and there are no registration charges. Certificate of Participation will be given to all completing the Rally,” he said.

Dr. Rawal added “The theme draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world. Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security. Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere. The salinization of water and crops is endangering food security, and the impact on public health is escalating. The growing tensions over resources and mass movements of people are affecting every country on every continent. Peace can only be achieved if concrete action is taken to combat climate change,” he stressed.

Registration for the Rally has started and can be done at the office of India Peace Centre, near State Bank, adjacent to the office of Superintendent of Police (Rural), C K Naiudu Marg Civil Lines, or by sending a Whatsapp to 9422101839. For further enquires, interested may contact the Director of India Peace Centre on: Tel: 0712-2556952 Email: ipc@indiapeacecentre.org.in.