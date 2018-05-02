Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city

Nagpur: A Walkathon event was organised by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of mentor, the originator of the ‘effortless weight loss diet planʼ – late Dr. Shrikant Jichkar.

Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to enhance the lives of people by providing opportunities for spreading message of love and care, health awareness, education, sustainable employment & environmental awareness. Dr. Jichkar envisioned an India that lives longer than it seems to have condemned itself to. His desire to see a healthier India has seen the beginning of the Nagpur Fitness Movement since the 90s. This movement was aimed to ‘educate people on how to live for a 100 yearsʼ. Based on this vision, late Dr. Jichkarʼs birth anniversary was celebrated in a unique way this year.

The ‘Walkathonʼ was organised in support of creating an obesity and diabetes free world. A 5-km long ‘healthy walkʼ was conducted on Sunday, September 15, from 7 am at the CP Club Golf Course on Walkerʼs Street in city. The Walkathon which was a one-of-its-kind event was held in 100 cities all over the world and saw the participation of old and young alike. This global event spanning 10 countries witnessed a huge turnout of Nagpurians with more than 1500 people participating and making every step count towards a obesity and diabetic free world. All participants of the Walkathon were provided with participation certificates along with a few special prizes. Water Stalls set up at every kilometre served as a quick break and thirst quencher. The event was supported by various institutions like Indian Medical Association, Effortless Weight loss Group Nagpur, Nagpur Police, Bhartiya Aqua, Sandipani School.

The youth volunteer network under Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Foundation was the force behind this unique Walkathon. This has been a labour of love from all who have worked hard untiringly to ensure the success of the event. Their working method of identifying the issues of society that need our attention and then resolving it by mobilising youth around the country has given this event life and colour. Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Foundation has been serving the society by transforming lives in the fields of education, health and environment through different projects from the past 11 years.