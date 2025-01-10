“Cyber Hack 2025” Competition: Aiming to Combat Cybercrime

Advertisement













Nagpur:In a significant step towards tackling the rising menace of cybercrime, Nagpur Police has announced an innovative initiative, “Cyber Hack 2025.” This first-of-its-kind competition in the city aims to identify new and effective solutions for preventing cybercrimes.

Participating teams will work on creating practical solutions to combat cyber threats and establish standards for their implementation in the future. Sharing details of the event at the city’s Command and Control Center on Friday, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing the growing challenges posed by cybercriminals.

The competition marks a progressive step towards leveraging technology and collective intelligence to safeguard the digital landscape.