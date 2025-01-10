Accused in Pickpocketing at CM Fadnavis’s Rally Released on Bail Due to Lack of Evidence

Advertisement













Nagpur: All 11 individuals accused in the pickpocketing spree during a welcome rally for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been released on bail after courts ruled the investigations inconclusive. The accused, reportedly part of a gang from Ahilyanagar, were arrested following complaints of thefts including wallets, mobile phones, and gold chains during the high-profile event.

The accused were detained based on investigations conducted by Rana Pratap Nagar, Sonegaon, and Bajaj Nagar police stations. Despite extensive efforts, including the analysis of CCTV footage, no stolen valuables were recovered, leading the courts to deem the investigation a “dead-end.”

Advocate Munish R. Perke, representing the accused, stated, “The prosecution failed to present conclusive evidence linking my clients to the alleged crimes. The lack of recovery further weakens the case against them.”

The incident, which had sparked public outrage, saw over 30 victims filing complaints about thefts during the rally. While the police had formed multiple teams and arrested the suspects, the lack of substantial evidence has left the case unresolved.

The release of the accused raises questions about the efficacy of the investigation and highlights the need for improved measures to handle such cases in the future.