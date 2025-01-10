Commissioner Terms Appointment of Multiple Garbage Collection Companies at Zone Level as Impractical

Advertisement













Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has raised concerns over the feasibility of appointing garbage collection companies at the zone level. He stated that monitoring multiple companies and their operations would be a challenging task, rendering the plan impractical.

The city’s waste management system has been under scrutiny, with growing dissatisfaction over the performance of the two current contractors, AG and BVG companies. Despite being issued final notices, these companies have continued to face criticism for inefficiency. In response, some public representatives had suggested appointing separate companies for waste collection at the zone level.

### **Commissioner’s Concerns**

Addressing the issue, Dr. Chaudhari highlighted the logistical challenges of managing additional contractors. “Currently, we are monitoring the work of two companies. If 10 companies are engaged at the zone level, overseeing their operations and ensuring efficiency will become nearly impossible,” he explained.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

### **Future Steps**

Responding to demands from public representatives, Dr. Chaudhari assured that the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials. The Commissioner emphasized the need to present the practical difficulties of implementing zone-level appointments before a final decision is made.

The issue underscores the ongoing struggle to enhance Nagpur’s waste management system, a critical concern for maintaining the city’s cleanliness and public health.