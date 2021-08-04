2 booked for molesting minor girl

Nagpur: Rana Pratap Nagar Police booked two youths for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl on Monday.

The 17-year-old victim told police that Rahul Raut and one Dadu molested her when she was returning home from a dance class on their motorcycle around 9 pm.

Following the victim’s complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 354, 323, 506(b) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Rahul and Dadu.

WPSI Sheetal Chamle is investigating the case.