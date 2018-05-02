Cyber crook cheats achar papad trader of Rs 1 lakh in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A cyber trickster cheated a city-based achar papad trader to the tune of Rs 1 lakh by withdrawing the money from his account fraudulently.

The complainant, Pawan Fatechand Agrawal (39), resident of Flat No. 702, Vrindavan Apartment, Sadashiv Nagar, Nandanvan, runs an achar papad shop at Dharaskar Road, Itwari. He had registered his shop with IndiaMart for marketing purposes. But since Pawan had not paid the registration charges, the company had stopped marketing of his products. However, on March 23, 2021, an unidentified person phoned Pawan and introduced himself as Sahil Kumar.

The trickster first enquired about various varieties of achar and ordered 30 tins of 5 kg achar, 30 tins of 1 kg achar collectively worth Rs 21,900. Later, the trickster phoned Pawan the next day and asked him whether he had Paytm. Pawan told him he has Google Pay.

The accused fraudster told Pawan to send Rs 5 on his Paytm and later returned Rs 10 immediately. After procuring the details of Pawan’s Google Pay account, the accused Sahil Kumar, a fictitious name, withdrew 21,900, 21,900, Rs 25,000, Rs 30,000 quickly from Pawan’s account and thus cheated him.

Nandanvan PSI Bhaval registered a case against the trickster under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of IT Act and searching for him.