    Youth blackmails, rapes minor girl in Wadi

    Nagpur: A young boy exploited a 17-year old girl sexually by blackmailing and threatening to defame her. The accused abused the girl physically at different places for a period of over nine months. The accused has been booked by Wadi but not arrested as yet.

    The victim girl got acquainted with the accused Shubham Karamchand Ramteke (20) through her friend. However, the accused started blackmailing her and also threatened to defame her in society. With these criminal tactics, the accused Shubham took the girl to different places and raped her forcefully between October 2020 and July 6, 2021. Fed up with the exploitation, the victim girl registered a case against the accused with Wadi police in this connection.

    Wadi PSI Chipde, acting on the victim’s complaint, booked the accused Shubham Ramteke under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 6(J)(2)(L) of Protection of Children from Sexual OffencesAct. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Further probe is underway.

