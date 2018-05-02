Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Jul 7th, 2021

    Hubby, ‘Tantrik,’ arrested for torturing, exploiting woman sexually

    Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have arrested the husband of a 34-year old woman and a self-styled ‘tantrik’ for torturing and sexually exploiting her for more than 13 years. Cops also booked seven others, including the victim’s in-laws, for harassing her.

    The arrested accused include husband, a resident of Yashodhara Nagar and self-styled ‘Tantrik’ Manish alias Dnyaneshwar Ramaji Wanjari (50), a resident of Plot No 209, Ranala, near Nag Mandir.

    The victim lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband was mentally and physically torturing her since July 7, 2007 over domestic issues. She said that he and her in-laws prevented her from talking to her parents. As her husband and in-laws wanted her to conceive a male child, she said, they forced her to go to Manish Wanjari who claimed himself as a ‘godman.’ She further alleged that Wanjari offered ‘holy ash’ and‘pedas’ and outraged her modesty by indulging in vulgar acts. When she refused to meet Wanjari alone to fulfill his desires, her husband indulged in unnatural sex with her, the victim complained.

    On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Yashodhara Nagar PSI Katole registered an offence under Sections 377, 498(A), 323, 354(A), 504, 506(2), 34 of the IPC, read with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, against her husband, in-laws and self-styled godman Wanjari.

