Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram

Nagpur: Senior Corporator and BJP Secretary Adv Dharampal Meshram slammed Congress spokesman Atul Londhe for playing dirty politics in this time of Covid-19 crisis. Londhe had on Thursday claimed that BJP leaders including Gadkari and Fadnavis were not seen anywhere when their hometown was facing severe health crisis due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Launching a scathing attack on Londhe, Adv Meshram said that the active role of senior party leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, helped the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to create facilities to treat Covid-19 patients. Corporators from all parties have extended support to the civic body to fight the pandemic, he added. “But sadly, Meshram said, the Congress spokesperson was playing dirty politics in this time of crisis.” On

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Adv Meshram squarely blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led State Government for the Covid-19 crisis. Due to poor planning, the situation has worsened in the state, he asserted. “Gadkari had solved the crisis of shortage of oxygen by arranging five tankers and 50 metric tonnes of oxygen to the NMC. Due to Gadkari’s efforts the city received 9,000 Remdesivir injections, Fadnavis arranged another 1,000 injections for the city. Fadnavis had also ramped up the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients by arranging 200 beds in National Cancer Hospital. However, the State Government is trying to create hurdles in the efforts taken by the party leaders,” Adv Meshrtam charged.

“The allegations levelled by Congress are baseless,” the senior BJP Corporator said.

‘Check rampant black-marketing of life saving medicines:’

Attarcting attention of city administrators towards shortage of medicines for patients in home isolation, Adv Meshram asked them to check the rampant blackmarketing of life saving medicines. In a communication to Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and District Collector Ravindra Thakare, he said people in home quarantine are at risk in case they failed to get access to required medicines prescribed by doctors. The reports about shortage of Remdesivir injection and its rampant blackmarketing is nothing but shocking. The administration should initiate steps so that stock supplied to Dedicated Covid Hospitals matches with its usage meant for admitted patients. Also there is shortage of oxygen and that too need to be resolved at the earliest, Adv Meshram said.



