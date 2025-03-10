Customers lose Rs 70 lakh in bank’s Grahak Seva Kendra fraud in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A scam at a bank’s Grahak Seva Kendra (Customer Service Centre) in Indora Square, Nagpur, resulted in a loss of Rs 70 lakh to the customers, which also includes money from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Pachpaoli Police have arrested two people in this connection, while one person is absconding.

The arrested accused are Ashish Yashwant Joge (40), from Jaripatka and Datta Panchal. The third person, Swapnil Santosh Lanjewar, is on the run.

According to police, Ashish opened a State Bank of India’s Grahak Seva Kendra with the help of Datta and Swapnil. They promised customers a 10 per cent profit on fixed deposits and collected Rs 70 lakh from them between 2019 and February 2025. However, they gave fake deposit receipts instead of real ones. They also tricked women into giving money and promised them benefits from the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Recently, when customers asked for their money back, the three refused to return it. Sangeeta Kumar Katoch (55), from Lashkaribagh, filed a complaint at Pachpaoli PoliceStation. The police arrested Ashish and Datta, who are now in judicial custody. It has been found that Ashish took a loan of Rs 1.5 crore and used it for house construction. The police have urged other victims of this fraud to come forward and file complaints.