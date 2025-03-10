Trump’s ‘tariff terrorism’ threatens global economy, warns Baba Ramdev

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of Patanjali’s Mega Food and Herbal Park in MIHAN, Nagpur, Ramdev accused Trump of ushering in a new form of “economic terrorism”

Nagpur: Yoga Guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the United States President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, branding them as “tariff terrorism” and warning of their disastrous impact on the global economy.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of Patanjali’s Mega Food and Herbal Park in MIHAN, Nagpur, Ramdev accused Trump of ushering in a new form of “economic terrorism.”

“We have witnessed political and economic colonization in the past. But with Trump’s policies, we are now seeing an era of intellectual colonization,” he remarked.

Criticizing Trump’s approach toward global institutions, Ramdev alleged that the US President disregarded the authority of the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) while attempting to dictate terms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. “This is nothing but extreme nationalism, which no civilized country should support,” he asserted.

Ramdev further accused Trump of currency manipulation, claiming that his policies have led to the devaluation of currencies in developing nations. “This kind of ‘terrorism’ is pushing the world into economic turmoil, and nations must unite to counter these disruptive policies,” he urged.

On a separate note, when asked about the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb, Ramdev dismissed the Mughal ruler as an unworthy figure in Indian history. “Aurangzeb’s legacy is one of oppression. His family came to loot India and inflicted suffering on thousands of women. Our ideals should be figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who stood for justice and valour,” he stated.

The ongoing global trade wars, initiated by US President Donald Trump, have sparked significant concerns across the world. Trump’s approach to imposing tariffs on various nations has led to accusations of economic coercion.

In response to these global challenges, Baba Ramdev has called upon Indians to unite and focus on strengthening the country’s economic standing. He urgeds India to develop its own industries and reduce dependence on foreign markets, thereby countering any external economic pressures. According to Ramdev, a strong and self-sufficient India is the best answer to what he perceives as destructive international forces.

“There is a new era of intellectual colonization. Amid this, ever since Donald Trump rose to power, he created a new world record of ‘tariff terrorism’. He has ripped off democracy by threatening poor and developing nations… This is ‘economic terrorism’… He is taking the world to a different era… In such a case, India needs to develop… All Indians should unite to build a strong nation and answer all these destructive powers,” says Ramdev.

While Trump has not imposed specific tariffs on India recently, his broader trade policies continue to pose a potential threat. The reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect in April 2025.