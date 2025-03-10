Nagpur goon Roshan Sheikh threatens rape victim with acid attack, extorts money

Advertisement



Nagpur: Notorious criminal Roshan Sheikh, recently released on bail, has been accused of threatening a rape survivor with an acid attack and extorting money from her. His brother, Abu Faisal Sheikh, was also allegedly involved in the crime.

Gittikhadan police have booked Roshan and Abu Faisal for extortion, molestation, assault, and intimidation. The 29-year-old survivor had earlier filed a rape and atrocity case against Roshan at Sadar Police Station on February 7, leading to his arrest. After completing police custody, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Threats, blackmail, and extortion

According to the survivor’s complaint, Abu Faisal approached her, pleading with her to withdraw the case, citing his sister’s upcoming marriage and their mother’s poor health. He claimed that Roshan wished to marry her and convinced her to meet him in jail. During the meeting, Roshan allegedly promised marriage in exchange for withdrawing the case.

Later, Abu Faisal reportedly blackmailed the survivor, threatening to leak her private photos if she opposed Roshan’s bail. Under pressure, she transferred ₹15,000 online to Abu.

On March 6, after Roshan secured bail, Abu took the survivor to jail. Upon his release at 1 pm, Roshan entered the car and forcefully took ₹25,000 from her. He then allegedly molested her, made indecent remarks, and as the vehicle neared Katol Naka Square, he started verbally abusing her.

Roshan allegedly threatened to throw acid on the survivor and invoked the names of senior police officials, warning her of dire consequences. He then fled the scene. Fearing for her safety, the survivor contacted Abu Faisal and later informed Roshan’s family, only to be met with further threats.

The survivor mustered the courage to approach Gittikhadan Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Despite Roshan being out on bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), concerns are mounting over the police’s failure to act decisively against him.

A Gittikhadan police officer, previously criticized for inaction during his tenure at Hudkeshwar Police Station, is once again under scrutiny. Roshan’s continued criminal activities raise serious questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in tackling repeat offenders.

Authorities are now under pressure to take strict action, as public outrage grows over the survivor’s ordeal and the apparent lapses in handling such cases.