206 kWp World-class Solar Power Plant installed at Persistent Systems Limited

Nagpur: Persistent Systems Limited, a leading software company, is encouraging sustainable solutions by installing a 206 kWp rooftop solar power plant on their Nagpur premises. The power plant is set to generate about 3,00,000 units of electricity annually and reduce 250 Tonnes of CO2 every year. The installation has been designed and engineered by Sunshot Technologies. The solar power plant was inaugurated by Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and MD of Persistent Systems Limited, today.

The solar power plant is installed on the RCC and Metal roof of the office. It is one of the finest installations with the best-in-class 365 kWp solar modules and advanced 50 kW and 36 kW multi MPPT inverters. A complete IoT based energy management system developed by Sunshot has also been installed for better operation and maintenance of solar power plant.

Mr. Rahul Dasari, CEO of Sunshot Technologies mentioned “We are proud to support Persistent’s sustainability initiative. Rooftop solar power plants are one of the commercially viable solutions available today to conveniently switch to clean energy, thereby contributing immensely to the environment.”

“This installation will contribute to 8-9% of Persistent Nagpur’s total annual energy consumption, he added.

On sharing his views, Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and MD of Persistent Systems Limited, said, “We are extremely thankful to Sunshot Technologies for enabling the rooftop solar power plant in our Nagpur facility. The plant is expected to contribute around 10% of our annual energy consumption, allowing us to save approximately Rs. 25,00,000, every year. Through this initiative, we will also be able to reduce the carbon footprint of nearly 200 cars, per year.”

Persistent Systems have taken multiple initiatives towards sustainability, with the help of Sunshot Technologies. The company had earlier installed 276 kWp capacity rooftop solar power plant, at their Pune office. Additionally, their CSR arm also enabled installations of solar power plants at Pune Railway Station (160 kWp), Seth Tarachand Hospital-Pune (62 kWp), Snehalaya- Old Age Home (2.5 kWp) and Hyderabad Railway Station (228 kWp); each engineered by Sunshot Technologies.