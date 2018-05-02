Bank customers in trouble as strike called on Sept 26, 27

Banks will also remain closed on September 28, fourth Saturday, and on September 29 (Sunday)

Nagpur: Bank customers are in for trouble as Bank unions have called a two-day strike on September 26 and 27 protesting against the Central Government’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks into four.

The strike is expected to affect banking services for four days on a trot as banks would also be closed on September 28 (fourth Saturday of the month) and on September 29 (Sunday). Moreover, banks will again be closed on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Four unions that have given a call for the pan-India strike by bank employees are the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO). Private banks should, however, continue to function normally.

ATM services are also likely to get affected during such bank strikes.