Barbaric trend: Murders of family members in cold blood on the rise in Nagpur

In all such cases, the perpetrator committed suicide after killing the family members cruelly

Nagpur: A savage trend is being witnessed in the Second Capital City of Nagpur in recent times. Murders of family members over one reason or another are on the rise in the city. In such cases, a husband or wife kills their partner and children in cold blood and later commit suicide. Unfortunately, such cases are on the rise in the past two years. As many as 21 persons of four families have lost their lives in the macabre incidents.

Lady doctor murders husband, 2 kids:

The first such incident reported in recent years was on August 19, 2020. Dr Sushma Rane killed her husband Dhiraj (42), a professor at an engineering college, and their children aged 11 and 5 years at their home in Om Nagar in Koradi area. After committing the murders, Dr Sushma Rane ended her life by hanging. The bodies of the three were found in the bedroom while Sushma was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Tailor kills wife, 2 children, mother-in-law, sister-in-law:

In the sensational incident that was reported after almost a year on June 21, 2021. A 50-year-old man, tailor by profession, killed his wife, daughter, son, mother-in-law and sister-in-law before dying himself by suicide. The incident happened in Pachpaoli area of the city. Alok Maturkar had killed his 30-year-old sister-in-law Amisha, mother-in-law Lakshmibai, wife Vijaya (40), son Sahil (9) and daughter Pari (14).

Man stabs wife, two minor kids to death:

A 40-year old man had killed his wife and two minor children by stabbing them and then committed suicide at his rented house in Jaripatka on January 18 this year. The man, identified by the police as Madan Agrawal, and his wife Kiran (33) were staying in the house in the Jaripatka area with their 10- year-old son and daughter aged five.

Milkman kills wife and daughter:

Nagpur witnessed one more such case within two months in MIDC area on March 12 in which a milkman killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter before committing suicide in Rajiv Nagar area of MIDC police station. Vilas Gavte (50) had allegedly slit the throat of his daughter Amruta and wife Ranjana (45) before hanging himself from a tree outside his house.

In all these four cases, one thing was common — the perpetrator ended life after committing the murders. The police have got some conclusions in the cases on the basis of statements of relatives and mobile phone data. Every case is unique and has a different story and reasons. But, some reasons are common in some cases. In three cases — Rane family, Agrawal family and Maturkar family — the perpetrator had not shared his family disputes with anyone.

Barring Rane family case, the accused had killed their family members by slitting their throats with a sharp-weapon when they were sleeping. In the Rane family case, the accused woman doctor had administered anaesthesia to her husband and children. The police investigation revealed that an extra-marital affair was the reason in the first two cases while financial debt was the reason in the third one. In the fourth case, the cops are suspecting short tempered behaviour as the reason behind gruesome murders.