Curious case: Teenager arrested for burglary in Nagpur

Nagpur: The arrest of a burglar revealed an unexpected twist involving an ambulance driver. The police arrested 19-year-old Ritesh Ashwijeet Wankhede and detained his two minor accomplices after a burglary at the residence of Harishchandra Ghode, who had passed away recently.

The ambulance driver, identified as Ashwijeet, allegedly gave a tip off to his son about the house. The incident took place when Harishchandra Ghode’s wife, Kalpana, and other relatives took his body to Sirsi Girad for the last rites. Seizing the opportunity, Ashwijeet informed his son Ritesh that Ghode’s residence has been locked.

Taking advantage of this insider information, Ritesh, accompanied by minor accomplices, broke into the house and decamped with a mangalsutra and Rs 2.40 lakh cash. The burglary came to light when Kalpana returned home on August 25. She reported the incident to Sakkardara police, who launched an investigation.

On the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera the police arrested Ritesh. During questioning, Ritesh revealed that he had received a tip off from his father Ashwijeet, who worked as ambulance driver. The police confiscated a moped, gold ornaments, and a mobile phone from Ritesh. Further probe is underway.

