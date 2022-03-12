Curious: Burglar returns stolen gold but cops fail to arrest him fearing attack

burglary

Nagpur: In a curious incident, a burglar returned gold ornaments stolen from a wedding hall but cops failed to arrest him fearing attack.

According to reports, Yashodhara Nagar police team had to come back only with the 12 tola gold returned by the thief recently, outside his village in Pachore taluka of Rajgadh district in Madhya Pradesh. The burglar, identified as Deepak Sagar Sisodiya, fled to the safety of his house, and the local cops failed to take any action to nab him due to attack threats from the thief’s community in the village.

The villagers mostly belong to a community that allegedly makes a living from thefts, and are known to attack police parties. Yashodhara Nagar police took the advice against venturing into the village due to the risk to life if the community attacks cops trying to take action. The community is learnt to be engaged in stealing across India, especially from marriage venues posing as guests, before sneaking back to their village.

The thief Sisodiya and a minor girl had stolen cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 7.97 lakh during a wedding ceremony at Humlog Villa & Lawns, near Kalamna Overbridge, Outer Kamptee Ring Road in Yashodhara Nagar area in the small hours of December 7 last year.

Wedding ceremony of the daughter of Anil Puranchand Jain (51), a resident of Eco Green Park, Ayodhya Bypass, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) was held at Humlog Villa & Lawns. Family members of the bride and bridegroom, relatives and invitees were enjoying the musical programme at the lawns.

Grabbing the opportunity, Sisodiya and the minor girl entered the room where the bride’s family had kept their luggage. Sisodiya and the girl slyly stole one of the bags of Jain containing Rs 2.75 lakh cash, two cell phones and gold ornaments worth Rs 5.22 lakh.

Reports further said that Sisodiya and his gang had committed a theft at Kashimira in Thane Rural. CCTV footage of this theft at Thane matched the modus operandi at Nagpur, which helped Yashodhara Nagar police zero down upon him at his village. The Yashodhara Nagar police had sent a message to the community members with evidence against Sisodiya. The community sent Sisodiya to meet the cops, who had a plan to nab him outside the village and bring him back. However, Sisodiya left the valuables and fled back to his village. Cops chased him for some distance but had to return fearing an attack.

Yashodhara Nagar police team under the supervision of Zonal DCP Manish Kalwaniya, Senior Inspector Sanjay Jadhav and Inspector Prashant Jhumde had managed to identify Sisodiya, along with the girl, involved in the theft at the marriage venue on Kalamna Ring Road on December 7, 2021.