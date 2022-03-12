New Persistent building on 13-acre land in MIHAN within next 2 years: Dr Anand Deshpande

Crypto, Metaverse, Data Collection/Privacy, Robotics, AI have great opportunities in future, says Persistent Founder

Nagpur: “Persistent has a goal of being ‘an employer of choice’ in Vidarbha. We’ve the second largest office in the Second Capital of the State (after Pune) in Maharashtra with around 2,000 IT professionals. Within next 12-18 months a new building of Persistent is set to come up at a sprawling 13-acre land in MIHAN- SEZ. The move will bring more opportunities for local talent as around 1,000 jobs will be created,” said Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems here on Saturday.

Dr Deshpande who made is maiden media interaction in three decades was speaking at 'Meet the Press' programme organised by the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ).

Persistent System caters 18 countries with their 53 HQs across the globe and is an employer of around 20,000 IT professionals. There are around 2,000 IT Professionals working with Nagpur Persistent. Our plan is to add more 800-1000 new jobs with our new venture at MIHAN, Dr Deshpande mentioned.

Responding to Nagpur Today, on being asked about the future of Cryptocurrency, Dr Deshpande elaborated that, “Crypto, Metaverse are indeed quite interesting ideas. We just need to educate enough to acknowledge these things. Data Collection/Privacy, Robotics, AI have much bigger opportunities in future,” he said.

Dr Deshpande further asserted that he had switched his role of CEO with Sandeep Karla and took over the responsibility of the Chairman in a bid to cater society in a more philanthropic manner.

In the 21st century, India is making admirable inroads in science, technology, infrastructure and the start-up culture. However, unemployment continues to remain the deadweight in India’s quest for growth. Every year, India churns out 12 million employable youngsters; but fails to generate enough employment opportunities for this growing lot. For Dr Deshpande the solution was crystal clear. In order to provide more jobs, they need to transform job seekers into job creators. Keeping this in mind Dr. Deshpande and his wife Sonali established deAsra, a non-for-profit organization, in 2015.

“We’ve observed that, despite catering to most of the families across the country, small businesses are subjected to all sorts of trouble. Right from securing loans to managing manpower, cash flow, production etc. Thus, we’ve come up with a solution with deAsra, providing much needed assistance to small businesses, to help them grow more in bid to generate more employment,” he said.

“deAsra is committed to enabling people to start, manage and grow their business successfully. To do this, we offer a platform using which, setting up, managing and growing a business is made simple and entrepreneur friendly through a broad array of support services.

Each of our services is simplified, tech-enabled, expert-led with customer friendly functionality and convenience,” Dr Deshpande informed.

