Cops seize a gun, 12 bullets from goon, avert murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Alertness on the part of Unit-V of Crime Branch averted a murder as the cops arrested a goon and seized a country-made pistol, two magazines and 12 live rounds from his possession. It is being suspected that the goon could have taken supari (contract) to kill someone.

Identified as Mohammad Aftab Mohammad Aslam (22), the accused is a resident of Tipu Sultan Chowk, Mehboobpura, Yashodhara Nagar.

The Crime Branch sleuths received a tip-off that the goon was carrying a gun. Acting on the information, cops laid a trap near Vandevinagar Square and detained the accused Mohd Aftab. Upon frisking, cops found a gun, 12 live cartridges and two magazines from his possession.

Cops registered an offence under Section 3+25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against him.

The arrest was made by PI Mukunda Salunkhe, API Sanket Choudhary, PSI Santosh Ingle and constabulary staff under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP(Crime) Roshan Pandit.