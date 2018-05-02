Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

3 poachers with leopard skin arrested in Gondia

Gondia: Acting on tip-off, official of Gondia Forest Department on Tuesday night raided a house in village Bakti coming under Navegaonbandh Range in Sadak Arjuni Tehsil and seized skin of a leopard.

House of accused Mangesh Badole was raided. During the questioning, Badole revealed names of two other accomplices Vinod Rukhmode, resident of Katakdhara and Ravindra Walde of Kesalwada. Vinod and Ravindra were also rounded up by the Forest officials comprising Range Officer Patil, RFO Roshan Donode, ACF Narendra Shende, Barabhati’s forest guard Mithun Chauhan and other personnel

Interrogation of the three arrested accused revealed that the leopard was hunted down out of superstitions. The accused thought of worshipping the skin of leopard would make them rich. The accused were planning to trap superstitious villagers and force them to perform yaggya-puja so that money would flow to their houses and they will become rich.

Forest officials are now probing as to from where the leopard skin, measuring 8 feet long and 5 feet wide – was procured by the three arrested accused. The market price of the seized skin of leopard could be around Rs 10 lakh. The skin did not bear mark of injection or bullets. It is possible the big cat was killed by poisoning or electrocution. The seized skin is treated one. It means the skin was not peeled in jungles.

The three accused were booked under Sections 2/16, 2/36, 9, 39, 44, 48A, 49B, 50, 51 of Wildlife Protection Act and produced in court. Questioning during PCR custody, more facts could be revealed by the accused.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
Hindi News
मुख्यमंत्री की ‘महाजनादेश ‘ यात्रा के जवाब में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस की ‘ शिवस्वराज्य’ यात्रा की होगी शुरुवात
मुख्यमंत्री की ‘महाजनादेश ‘ यात्रा के जवाब में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस की ‘ शिवस्वराज्य’ यात्रा की होगी शुरुवात
गैर हिंदू लेकर पहुंचा खाना तो शख्स ने कैंसिल किया ऑर्डर, Zomato ने दिया दिल जीतने वाला जवाब
गैर हिंदू लेकर पहुंचा खाना तो शख्स ने कैंसिल किया ऑर्डर, Zomato ने दिया दिल जीतने वाला जवाब
Trending News
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Featured News
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
Trending In Nagpur
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’
With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
गुलाबी बोंडअळीच्या नियंत्रणासाठी कठोर उपाययोजना करा – अश्विन मुदगल
गुलाबी बोंडअळीच्या नियंत्रणासाठी कठोर उपाययोजना करा – अश्विन मुदगल
वृक्षारोपण करून शहर सौंदर्यीकरणाच्या कार्याला गती द्या! : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
वृक्षारोपण करून शहर सौंदर्यीकरणाच्या कार्याला गती द्या! : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मनपाच्या ५० गुणवंत सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
मनपाच्या ५० गुणवंत सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
नागपूर महानगरपालिका ग्रामीण-नागरी भागीदारीत अग्रेसर : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
नागपूर महानगरपालिका ग्रामीण-नागरी भागीदारीत अग्रेसर : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मनपाचे प्रभारी आरोग्य उपसंचालक डॉ. तुमाने यांच्यासह ३२ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
मनपाचे प्रभारी आरोग्य उपसंचालक डॉ. तुमाने यांच्यासह ३२ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
Good news: Heavy rains to lash Nagpur for another week
Good news: Heavy rains to lash Nagpur for another week
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145