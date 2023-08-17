CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express train composition to undergo changes, check details here…

Nagpur/Mumbai: The renowned 12289/12290 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express is set to undergo a transformation in its train composition, with changes scheduled to take effect from November 22, 2023. While the total number of coaches remains at 23, the distribution of coach types is being revamped to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Previously, the train consisted of 23 , comprising:

– 15 coaches of 3A (Three-Tier AC) class

– 3 coaches of 2A (Two-Tier AC) class

– 1 coach of 1A (First-Class AC) class

– 2 sleeper coaches

– 2 power cars

The upcoming configuration, effective from November 22, 2023, will feature:

– 11 coaches of 3A class

– 3 coaches of 2A class

– 1 coach of 1A class

– 6 sleeper coaches

– 2 power cars

This change in composition brings notable adjustments to the distribution of coach types. The number of 3A coaches will be reduced from 15 to 11, while sleeper coaches will see an increase from 2 to 6. These modifications aim to accommodate the preferences and requirements of passengers more effectively.

It’s worth noting that the date for implementing this revised composition has been chosen with consideration for passengers who have already made advance reservations. As such, the changes will come into effect on November 22, 2023, ensuring a smooth transition for travelers while maintaining the overall quality of the train service.

As the CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express prepares to embark on this new journey of improved travel arrangements, passengers can look forward to an enhanced onboard experience tailored to their comfort and convenience.

