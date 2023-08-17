Sweeping Changes in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Train Coaches to Enhance Travel Experience

Nagpur: In a significant move aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers, the railway administration has introduced changes in the coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express, effective from June 15, 2023. The decision, brought about through combined efforts by Central Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nagpur’s Mayor Praveen Datke, and MLA Vikas Kumbhare, was strongly advocated by various passenger associations.

In a recent development, the Railway Board has issued an order to deploy 6 sleeper coaches and 11 3-tier AC coaches, along with 3-tier AC coaches in the existing train composition. This decision is expected to significantly benefit middle-class travelers by providing them with enhanced comfort and convenience during their journey on the Duronto Express.

Attributed to the revised arrangement, the Honorable Central Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mayor Praveen Datke, and MLA Vikas Kumbhare, along with other officials from the Central and Western Railways, including Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) members and Mumbai Zone representatives, have expressed their gratitude for the transformation.

Effective from November 22, 2023, the train configuration will undergo a remarkable transformation. The new configuration will feature 11 3-tier AC coaches, 3 2-tier AC coaches, 1 1st class AC coach, 6 sleeper coaches, and 2 power cars. This reorganization aims to reduce the number of 3-tier AC coaches from 15 to 11, while increasing the count of sleeper coaches from 2 to 6. The change in train composition has been scheduled to commence from November 22, 2023, as prior reservations have already been made until that date. This alteration has been made to accommodate the reservations made by passengers, ensuring a smooth transition for all travelers.

The decision to overhaul the Nagpur-Mumbai Express train coaches is expected to mark a milestone in improving passenger satisfaction and comfort during their journeys. With these changes, the railway administration seeks to deliver a more pleasant and enjoyable travel experience for the passengers of this prominent route.

