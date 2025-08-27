Crowning glory: Nagpur’s Ved Bamb becomes India’s first eSports World Champion

Nagpur: In a proud moment for Nagpur and the country, 24-year-old software engineer Ved Bamb has etched his name in history by becoming India’s first-ever eSports World Champion. Competing at the prestigious Pokémon Go World Championship in California, Bamb, known in the gaming arena by his nickname Beelzeboy, showcased skill, grit, and composure to defeat Spain’s Leo Marin (Patoman) in the grand finale.

In a nail-biting contest, Bamb bounced back from an earlier semifinal defeat to Marin, triumphing in the lower bracket before sealing the title clash 3-1 and 3-2 against the Spaniard. His path to glory saw him overcoming top players from Chile and Brazil, underlining his dominance in the global arena.

The championship, one of the most coveted events in the eSports calendar, drew 227 players from over 40 countries. Bamb’s victory marks a watershed moment for India’s fast-growing gaming community, catapulting the nation onto the international eSports map.

Reflecting on his win, Bamb said: “This is not just my personal achievement, but India’s moment on the world eSports map.”

Bamb’s journey from a casual gamer in 2016 to a world champion is remarkable. Having first picked up Pokémon Go as a teenager, he briefly stepped away from the game for academics, only to return during the pandemic. His dedication, coupled with strategic learning from online platforms, paid off. Last year, he clinched the Indian national title, finishing fourth at the World Championship, and returned stronger this year to script history.

His mother, Vidhi Bamb, a resident of Ganeshpeth, shared that Ved’s perseverance and ability to adapt strategies helped him progress to the top tier of competitive gaming.

For India, Bamb’s feat signals the coming of age of eSports, inspiring a new generation of gamers and innovators to take competitive gaming seriously.