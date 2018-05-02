Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again

NMC and Green Vigil Foundation honoured for second year in succession

Nagpur: In second year in succession, Nagpur bagged the prestigious Earth Day Network contest award for 2019. A total of 49 Indian cities having population of more than 10 lakh participated in the contest. Nagpur has been awarded one of the winners amongst 10 Indian cities. Other winning city from Maharashtra is Mumbai.

Earth Day Network, an international NGO operating in 195 countries, works for environment protection and recruiter of the largest environmental movement. Earth Day Network celebrated the first Earth Day on April 22,1970, since then every year April 22 is being celebrated as Earth Day across the globe. This being 49th year of Earth Day, 49 cities were selected to participate in “Sheher Green Karo” contest, in which organizations & institutions from 49 Indian cities showcased initiatives being taken by them towards environment protection, in which Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Green Vigil Foundation also participated and have been declared winner.

10 winning cities:

Apart from Nagpur, the other cities that figured in the list of 10 winning cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Raipur and Varanasi. Out of these 10 cities, Nagpur is the only city in which the local body has role in spreading awareness about environment protection. The city based Green Vigil Foundation is also associated with Nagpur Municipal Corporation in this venture.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation have been working for Environment Protection in the city through various campaigns & initiatives like cleaning of rivers in the city, Pournima (Full moon night) Diwas drive aimed at Energy Conservation, initiatives towards Swachhata Abhiyan, segregation of waste, End Plastic Pollution, conservation of lakes of the city by adopting eco-friendly idol immersion in artificial tanks, increasing green cover of the city, Environment Education and others.

Crowning glory for Nagpur: Mayor:

“The Earth Day Network honour is honour of all environmentalists in the city. The honour is of all Nagpurians as well. The citizens have now become aware about cleanliness and environment conservation. This award is a crowning glory for Nagpur which is marching towards becoming a Smart City,” Mayor Nanda Jichkar said.

Honour for Nagpurians: Kaustav Chatterjee:

It’s an honour for citizens of Nagpur who have been contributing significantly in all initiatives taken towards environment protection and sustainable development. We are extremely thankful to Mayor Nanda Jichkar and Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar for their cooperation in our initiatives aimed at protection of environment. Green Vigil Foundation has been taking lead in all initiatives towards environmental protection. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has always been supportive to NGOs working for the betterment of the city. The Earth Day Network award is an honour of all Nagpurians in true sense, Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder of Green Vigil Foundation, asserted.