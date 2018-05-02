Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again

NMC and Green Vigil Foundation honoured for second year in succession

Nagpur: In second year in succession, Nagpur bagged the prestigious Earth Day Network contest award for 2019. A total of 49 Indian cities having population of more than 10 lakh participated in the contest. Nagpur has been awarded one of the winners amongst 10 Indian cities. Other winning city from Maharashtra is Mumbai.

Earth Day Network, an international NGO operating in 195 countries, works for environment protection and recruiter of the largest environmental movement. Earth Day Network celebrated the first Earth Day on April 22,1970, since then every year April 22 is being celebrated as Earth Day across the globe. This being 49th year of Earth Day, 49 cities were selected to participate in “Sheher Green Karo” contest, in which organizations & institutions from 49 Indian cities showcased initiatives being taken by them towards environment protection, in which Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Green Vigil Foundation also participated and have been declared winner.

10 winning cities:
Apart from Nagpur, the other cities that figured in the list of 10 winning cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Raipur and Varanasi. Out of these 10 cities, Nagpur is the only city in which the local body has role in spreading awareness about environment protection. The city based Green Vigil Foundation is also associated with Nagpur Municipal Corporation in this venture.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation have been working for Environment Protection in the city through various campaigns & initiatives like cleaning of rivers in the city, Pournima (Full moon night) Diwas drive aimed at Energy Conservation, initiatives towards Swachhata Abhiyan, segregation of waste, End Plastic Pollution, conservation of lakes of the city by adopting eco-friendly idol immersion in artificial tanks, increasing green cover of the city, Environment Education and others.

Crowning glory for Nagpur: Mayor:
“The Earth Day Network honour is honour of all environmentalists in the city. The honour is of all Nagpurians as well. The citizens have now become aware about cleanliness and environment conservation. This award is a crowning glory for Nagpur which is marching towards becoming a Smart City,” Mayor Nanda Jichkar said.

Honour for Nagpurians: Kaustav Chatterjee:
It’s an honour for citizens of Nagpur who have been contributing significantly in all initiatives taken towards environment protection and sustainable development. We are extremely thankful to Mayor Nanda Jichkar and Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar for their cooperation in our initiatives aimed at protection of environment. Green Vigil Foundation has been taking lead in all initiatives towards environmental protection. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has always been supportive to NGOs working for the betterment of the city. The Earth Day Network award is an honour of all Nagpurians in true sense, Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder of Green Vigil Foundation, asserted.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Hindi News
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
Trending News
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145