Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD

Nagpur: A 42-year old criminal posing as a worker of a prominent political party and member of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Coordination Committee deceived a man to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job of junior clerk in Government Medical College and Hospital and also in Public Works Department in Gondia. The accused also forged a bogus appointment letter. The accused has been booked by Panchpaoli police but not arrested so far.

The complainant, Rameshwar Waman Bhanarkar (32), resident of Binaki Mangalwari, Yashodhara Nagar, told police that the accused Jagdish Ramesh Karihar (42), resident of Thakkargram, Panchpaoli, posed himself as an activist of a prominent political party and member of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Coordination Committee and promised to provide a job of junior clerk in Government Medical College and Hospital. With this bogus promise, the accused took Rs 2 lakh cash from Rameshwar. Later, on the excuse of the exam being postponed due to Covid-19, again lured Rameshwar with a job in the Public Works Department in Gondia. The accused again took Rs 1.50 lakh cash for the favour and forged a bogus appointment letter. The criminal even forced Rameshwar for police verification and character certificate necessary for a job in a government organisation. But no job was provided nor money returned to Rameshwar.

Pachpaoli PSI Shinde has registered a case against the accused Jagdish Karihar under Sections 406, 420, 468, 471 of the IPC and is probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.