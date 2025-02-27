Truck Collision on Samruddhi Expressway Near Nagpur Kills Cleaner

Nagpur: A fatal accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway near Gandhi Khapri village in Hingna, Nagpur, on Thursday, February 27, at approximately 5:45 AM. The collision involved three trucks, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Hingna police have registered a case against three truck drivers for reckless driving and negligence.

According to police reports, an unidentified truck driver had carelessly parked his vehicle on the expressway, creating a hazardous situation. Rajan Horialal Singh (42), a resident of Kanhan, Nagpur, parked his truck (MH 40 CD 5658) directly behind it. Moments later, another high-speed truck (MH 15 HH 5391) traveling from Mumbai, driven by Ramchandrapal Ramanuj Arjunpal (36) of Chitrangi, Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, crashed into Singh’s stationary truck, causing a chain collision with the unidentified vehicle ahead.

The impact severely injured Ramchandrapal Arjunpal, whose truck cabin was crushed. His cleaner, Satishkumar Vijay Singh (35) of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, was trapped inside and died on the spot. Rajan Singh sustained injuries as well. Following the crash, the unidentified truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Hingna police have registered a case under BNS sections 281, 106(1), 125(A), 285, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (134, 177, 184). Authorities are actively investigating the matter and searching for the unidentified truck driver.