Crime wave unchecked amid Winter Session in Nagpur, police in a fix

Nagpur: While the bigwigs of the State Government are in Nagpur for the ongoing Winter Session, the city continues to grapple with a spate of serious crimes. In a brazen incident, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth ₹24 lakh were looted from a businessman’s house in Itwari under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station. This follows a shocking heist in the Kapil Nagar area, where armed dacoits targeted another businessman just a day earlier. The unabated crime spree has raised questions about the city’s security arrangements during this high-profile political assembly.

Thieves broke into the house of Rajesh Jain and decamped with the valuables. The theft was discovered on Thursday morning after which the police swung into action and registered a case of theft.

According to police, Rajesh Jain runs a cable business and lives with his family on the upper floor of the house, while his elderly parents live on the ground floor in Itwari. On the evening of Wednesday, Rajesh and his family attended a wedding anniversary function of his younger brother Mukesh at a farmhouse on Bhandara Road. During their absence, thieves broke into the house and stole 20 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 9 lakh in cash from a cupboard in Rajesh’s parents’ room.

The theft was discovered around 11 am on Thursday morning when neighbours noticed that the lock of the house had been broken. The neighbours quickly informed Rajesh, who returned with his family to find the theft had occurred. Lakadganj Police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. It was found that the thieves had only opened the cupboard in the parents’ room. It indicated that they had confirmed information about the cash and jewellery kept in the cupboard. No other rooms were disturbed by the thieves, said the police.

The police officials privy to the investigation stated that it raised suspicions that the thieves had prior knowledge of the family’s valuables. The theft was carried out carefully in a densely populated area, which has left the police questioning how the thieves managed to avoid detection. The Police believe that the crime may have been planned based on a tip-off from someone familiar with the family. There was no CCTV footage from the house itself.

However, footage from a neighbour’s CCTV cameras showed two persons running away from the house late at night. The identities of the suspect are still unknown, as they were not clearly visible in the footage. The police have registered a case against the unknown thieves and are continuing their investigation.