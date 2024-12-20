“We destroyed your fake narrative factory:” CM Fadnavis tells Oppn in Assembly

The December installment for the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme will be deposited immediately after the Winter Session concludes, assures Fadnavis

Nagpur: Living up to his famous declaration, “I shall return,” Devendra Fadnavis resumed office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and delivered his first speech in the State Assembly during the Winter Session in Nagpur on Thursday.

In his address, Fadnavis confidently tackled a range of topics, countering the Opposition while offering assurances to the citizens of Maharashtra. He emphasized that caste considerations were irrelevant to the people of the state, who had chosen him as their leader without hesitation or prejudice.

“We dismantled the Opposition’s fake narrative factory during the campaign for State Assembly elections,” he declared, striking a defiant tone.

No scheme will be halted, assures CM

Fadnavis sought to reassure the House, stating, “I want to assure everyone here: No scheme will be discontinued. The December installment for the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme will be deposited immediately after the Winter Session concludes.” While reaffirming that no new conditions would be imposed on beneficiaries, he highlighted instances of fraud, such as people opening multiple accounts to claim undue benefits, and pledged to address these issues responsibly.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to farmers, youth, and the underprivileged, asserting that the administration would prioritize their welfare.

Personal challenges and public sympathy

Reflecting on the past five years, Fadnavis stated that he and his family were relentlessly targeted. “Perhaps it’s a record in Maharashtra that six to seven people spoke against me from morning to evening. But I thank them because their criticism only generated public sympathy for me,” he remarked.

He credited his governance, which was inclusive and beyond caste or religious lines, for earning public trust. “The elections have demonstrated that the caste considerations that dominate politicians’ minds do not influence the people’s hearts,” he added.

Historic electoral victory and unwavering resolve

Fadnavis credited the Mahayuti for achieving an unprecedented milestone: securing over 50% of votes in the last 30 years. “I once said I’m like a modern Abhimanyu who can break through any ‘Chakravyuh’ (complex challenges). Despite attempts to trap me from all sides, I’ve emerged victorious, thanks to my party and the team working with me,” he asserted.

Quoting a poetic line, Fadnavis added, “आंधीयो मे भी जो जलता हुआ मिल जाएगा, उस दिए से पुछ लेना मेरा पता मिल जाएगा”’ (“In storms, if you find a lamp still burning, you’ll know it’s mine.”)

Witty remarks on Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole

Beginning his speech by thanking both Deputy Chief Ministers, Fadnavis humorously commented on Ajit Pawar’s position. “Dada, people call you the permanent Deputy Chief Minister, but I wish you all the best to become Chief Minister someday,” he quipped.

In a light-hearted exchange with Opposition leader Nana Patole, Fadnavis responded to Patole’s comment, “I’m still here,” by saying, “You were the last one to speak.” When corrected by the Opposition, he chuckled and replied, “Alright, let it be. If you want, whisper it in my ear, and I’ll answer.”

Acknowledging PM Modi’s vision

Fadnavis also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign slogan ahead of the elections, “एक है, तो सेफ है” (“If we are united, we are safe”) which emphasized societal unity as the key to progress. He credited the slogan and the leadership of BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the alliance’s sweeping victory.