3 arrested for gambling in Kalmeshwar

Nagpur: Kalmeshwar police arrested three gamblers from Sindhi village for playing cards and seized cash and mobile phones collectivelly worth Rs 16,630 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Swapnil Deepak Sewatkar (23), Iqbal Jabbar Sheikh (28), Anuj Prakash Mange (25).

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a spot in Sindhi village where the accused persons were playing cards. Mobile phone and cash collectivelly worth Rs 16,630/- were seized by the police during the raid.

A case under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered by the police.