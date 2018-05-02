Two men arrested for attacking cops with stones in Wadi

Nagpur: Two miscreants have been arrested by Wadi police for injuring a team of cops with stones and also damaging a police van on Monday night.

A team of Wadi policemen led by Head Constable Suresh Mandhre was on patrol duty around 7 pm on Monday. They received information that two men were thrashing a young girl on a road behind Vayusena Nagar Gate.

Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot. While the cops were investigate the matter, the two accused named Satish Tarachand Channe (27) and Shailesh Madhukar Kale, both residents of Ambazari area, near Nagoba Mandir, suddenly attacked Head Constable Suresh Mandhre and his team with stones and injured them. The accused also pelted stones on a police van and damaged it.

Wadi ASI Rajaram, based on complaint of Mandhre, booked the accused Satish Channe and Shailesh Kale under Sections 353, 332, 336, 427, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC read with Section 3 of Maharashtra Police Act and put them behind the bars. Further probe is underway.