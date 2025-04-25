Air Force Museum Inaugurated in Nagpur, Opens with Aircraft Displays and Flight Simulator

Advertisement



Nagpur— Adding a significant chapter to the city’s cultural and defence landscape, the Indian Air Force Museum at Vayusena Nagar was officially inaugurated today by Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command.

Developed under the aegis of the IAF’s Maintenance Command, the museum offers a rich, immersive journey through the history and milestones of Indian military aviation. It stands as both a tribute to the legacy of the Indian Air Force and a vibrant educational hub for visitors of all ages.

Greeting visitors at the entrance are iconic exhibits like the Mi-8 helicopter, the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet, and the Pichora surface-to-air missile — showcasing the evolution of India’s aerial defence prowess. Inside, the museum is thoughtfully segmented into multiple themed galleries, including a historical timeline of the IAF, audiovisual exhibits, and dedicated sections for aircraft equipment, weapons, and gear.

A major crowd-puller is the Flight Simulator Zone, offering an adrenaline-pumping virtual flying experience that puts visitors in the cockpit of a fighter aircraft — a feature that promises to be a hit among aviation enthusiasts and young learners alike.

The museum will be open to the public every day except Tuesdays and gazetted holidays. Visitors can explore the exhibits during two slots: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

With its blend of technology, history, and interactivity, the Air Force Museum is poised to become a must-visit destination for students, researchers, defence buffs, and anyone keen to understand the journey and achievements of the Indian Air Force.

