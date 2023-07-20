Crime Branch to probe GS College lecturer’s suicide

Nagpur: Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday handed over investigation in the suicide by GS Commerce Junior College lecturer Gajanan Janraoji Karade (42), a resident of Vijayanand Society, Narendra Nagar, to the Crime Branch.

The Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail application of four people, saying a thorough investigation is required and they cannot be granted interim bail.

Advertisement

The Beltarodi police had registered a case of abetment to commit suicide against four people, including former Principal NY Khandait, Bachchu Pandey, Bhavna Gattuwar and Tausif Pathan.

The police have seized the diary written by Karale before his suicide.

According to the police, Gajanan Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years. He hanged himself using a saree tied to a ceiling fan at his residence on July 9 evening when his wife was away in Amravati, they said.

According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors.

On July 9 evening, they said, Karade called his brother-in-law and told him he feared he might be attacked by unidentified people. Karade told his brother-in-law he had documented everything in a diary stored in the refrigerator and urged him to take action if something were to happen to him, said the relatives.

At the time, the lecturer’s wife and his brother-in-law’s wife were in Amravati attending a relative’s wedding. Both rushed to Nagpur, where they found Karade hanging from a ceiling fan, police said. An official of the Beltarodi police station confirmed the diary containing Karade’s writings had been handed over to the police by family members.

The diary has writings spanning 14 pages and contains names of some people and other details, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement