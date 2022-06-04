Crime Branch team arrests four for selling old stamp papers at Tehsil office

Nagpur: Four persons were arrested by the Crime Branch for selling forblack-marketing of old stamp papers and seized stamp papersworth Rs 63,000/- from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Sanjay Magaru Rangari (55), a resident of Arvind Nagar;Vikas alias Prakash Shriram Bhande(51), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Jaripatka; Dilip Ajabrao Gawande(58), a resident of Kale Layout, Godhani Road and Snajay Appaji Hardi, a resident of Dhobale Layout, Surya Nagar.
Acting on a tip-off that some persons are indulging in the blackmarketing of stamp papers, the police conducted the raid in Tehsil office area in Civil Lines on Thursday. “The accused were illegally selling old stamp papers at exorbitant prices,” the official said. The police have seized stamp papers worth Rs 63,000/- from theirpossession.
Similarly, the cops have also seized an auto-rickshaw from the accused. A case under Sections 420, 167, 467, 468, and 34 of IPC was registered by Sadar police against the accused.
Under the guidance of DCP Chinmay Pandit, the arrest was madeby PI Kishore Parwate, API Deepak Maske, WPSI LaxmichhayaTambuskar and staff including Santosh Madankar, RamnareshYadav, Rajesh Tiwari, Ganesh Agrekar and others.