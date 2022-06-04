Crime Branch team arrests four for selling old stamp papers at Tehsil office

Advertisement

Nagpur: Four persons were arrested by the Crime Branch for selling forblack-marketing of old stamp papers and seized stamp papersworth Rs 63,000/- from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Magaru Rangari (55), a resident of Arvind Nagar;Vikas alias Prakash Shriram Bhande(51), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Jaripatka; Dilip Ajabrao Gawande(58), a resident of Kale Layout, Godhani Road and Snajay Appaji Hardi, a resident of Dhobale Layout, Surya Nagar.