RTE admission process extended to June 6

Nagpur: Primary Education Department of Maharashtra has extended the date of admissions to be taken under Right to Education(RTE) Act to June 6. As per earlier schedule the last date wasJune 3, 2022, but Director of Primary Education Directoratehas extended the date.
A meeting of State-level Admission Regulating Committeewas held on June 2. In the same meeting the decision to extendthe date was taken. Parents who have not contacted Taluka scrutiny committee for admission to their wards can get thebenefit of the date extension.
Messages have been already sent to parents whose wards were selected for the admissions. Parents can check the selection status of their wardson ‘www.students.maharashtra.gov.in’ The application-wise details are available on RTE portal and parents should make use of it.
Parents should carry the print copy of allotment letter, necessary documents at Taluka Scrutiny Centre and confirm the admission. The receipt of confirmation of admission should be submitted with the school. Parents should not take children with them when they go to Taluka Scrutiny Committee.