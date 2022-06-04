RTE admission process extended to June 6

Advertisement

Nagpur: Primary Education Department of Maharashtra has extended the date of admissions to be taken under Right to Education(RTE) Act to June 6. As per earlier schedule the last date wasJune 3, 2022, but Director of Primary Education Directoratehas extended the date.

A meeting of State-level Admission Regulating Committeewas held on June 2. In the same meeting the decision to extendthe date was taken. Parents who have not contacted Taluka scrutiny committee for admission to their wards can get thebenefit of the date extension.