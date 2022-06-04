Two fraudsters dupe senior citizen of Rs 16.50 lakh by promising high returns

Advertisement

Nagpur: A senior citizen was duped of Rs 16.50 lakh by a fraudster promising high returns on investment in share market, Bajaj Nagar policesaid. Accused Abdul Kadir (38), a resident of Plot No. 301, Red HillsNampally, Hyderabad and Sai Ravind (23), a resident of Godavari, Andhra Pradesh were booked by the police on fraud charges acting on the complaint of Pradip Dattatreya Joshi (68), a resident of Plot No. 166, Shivaji Nagar.

A police official said that the fraudsters met Pradip at Seven Suites Service Apartments, AbhyankarNagar, in August 2021 and promised high returns on investment in share market. The accused had allegedly told Pradip that theyhad shares of Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore, police said.