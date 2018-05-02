Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020

    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown

    Nagpur: Cracking down on illegal sale of liquor during lockdown, the vigilante sleuths of Crime Branch led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne and DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane raided a house near Poonam Chambers and seized illegal imported liquor stock of 104 bottles worth Rs 4,75,000 meant for sell illegally.

    The cops have booked accused residing behind Poonam Chambers in this connection and confiscated important liquor bottles comprising prominent brands like, Black Label, Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, Jagermdifter, Black Label, Theglenlivet estd 1824, Smirnoff Vodka, Blenders Pride, Gold Label Reserve, Platinum Label, Glenfiddich Select cask, Chivas Regal, Glenmorangle, William Lawson’s, Sula Wine, Kingfisher, Jin beam, Absolute Vodka and others.

    ACPs Kishor Jadhav, Sudhir Nandanwar, PI Anil Tandsake and team conducted the drive.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    घोरपड गावात 184 गरजूंना मोफत धान्य वाटप
    घोरपड गावात 184 गरजूंना मोफत धान्य वाटप
    कामठी चे दोन कोरोना पॉजिटिव्ह आढळले आग्र्याला
    कामठी चे दोन कोरोना पॉजिटिव्ह आढळले आग्र्याला
    Hindi News
    पॉजिटिव साइड कोरोना का – अनसुने लोगों को पढ़िए – उनका योगदान
    पॉजिटिव साइड कोरोना का – अनसुने लोगों को पढ़िए – उनका योगदान
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    Trending News
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari holds Covid-19 review meeting in Nagpur
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari holds Covid-19 review meeting in Nagpur
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145