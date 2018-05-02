Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown

Nagpur: Cracking down on illegal sale of liquor during lockdown, the vigilante sleuths of Crime Branch led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne and DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane raided a house near Poonam Chambers and seized illegal imported liquor stock of 104 bottles worth Rs 4,75,000 meant for sell illegally.

The cops have booked accused residing behind Poonam Chambers in this connection and confiscated important liquor bottles comprising prominent brands like, Black Label, Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, Jagermdifter, Black Label, Theglenlivet estd 1824, Smirnoff Vodka, Blenders Pride, Gold Label Reserve, Platinum Label, Glenfiddich Select cask, Chivas Regal, Glenmorangle, William Lawson’s, Sula Wine, Kingfisher, Jin beam, Absolute Vodka and others.

ACPs Kishor Jadhav, Sudhir Nandanwar, PI Anil Tandsake and team conducted the drive.