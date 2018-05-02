Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari holds Covid-19 review meeting in Nagpur

    NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday warned that the Covid-19 situation is worsening across the country with sudden spike in positive cases.

    The city MP was speaking at a review meeting convened by him after being appointed as an observer by the Centre for Maharashtra to review situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. It was the first time since the first Covid-19 positive patient was detected in the city that Gadkari had convened such a meeting.

    The Union minister directed all three hospitals GMCH, IGGMCH and AIIMS to prepare for the worst. He said developed countries like the United States, Spain, Italy, Britain, Germany, and others are not being able to control the epidemic which has infected over 13 lakh people globally and killed over 72,000 so far.

    The city MP expressed concern over shortage of crucial equipment like ventilators and oxygen cylinders at GMCH, IGGMCH and AIIMS.

    The minister directed deans and directors of all three institutes to improve stock of these essential equipment. He also asked them ensure that they have ample stock of testing kits of Covid-19 with them.

    Mayor Sandip Joshi, MP Vikas Mahatme, BJP legislators Vikas Kumbhare, Krishna Khopde, BJP corporator Pravin Datke, collector Ravindra Thakre, additional divisional commissioner Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and GMCH dean Dr Sajal Mitra among others were attended the meeting.

    Gadkari also expressed anguish over edible oil being sold higher than its retail price. He directed the district collector to take strict action against such shopkeepers.

