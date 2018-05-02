Crime Branch officials arrest four with MD drug in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Nagpur Crime Branch has rounded up four men allegedly for selling the Mephedrone commonly known as MD drug. Beside arresting the accused identified as Mohammad Ishtiyat Wald Mohammad Ashfaq Ansari (27), a resident of Nandanvan, Sohal Patel Wald Mazhar Patel (22), a resident of Teka Naka, Mohammad Kafiq Wald Mohammad Ayub (24), a resident of Hasanbagh and Mohammad Danish Wald Kalid Ansari (27), a resident of Mumbai cops have confiscated 34.33 gms of MD drug collectively of Rs 1,37,320.

The ANC squad was on patrolling duty when they received secret information about four men carrying MD drug. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of PI Sarthak Nehete approached Bharat Petrol Pump and surrounded the four accused.

The action was planned under the supervision of Additional Police of Commissioner (Crime) Sunil Phulari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sudhir Nandanwar.