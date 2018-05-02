    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 16th, 2020

    Crime Branch officials arrest four with MD drug in Pachpaoli

    Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Nagpur Crime Branch has rounded up four men allegedly for selling the Mephedrone commonly known as MD drug. Beside arresting the accused identified as Mohammad Ishtiyat Wald Mohammad Ashfaq Ansari (27), a resident of Nandanvan, Sohal Patel Wald Mazhar Patel (22), a resident of Teka Naka, Mohammad Kafiq Wald Mohammad Ayub (24), a resident of Hasanbagh and Mohammad Danish Wald Kalid Ansari (27), a resident of Mumbai cops have confiscated 34.33 gms of MD drug collectively of Rs 1,37,320.

    The ANC squad was on patrolling duty when they received secret information about four men carrying MD drug. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of PI Sarthak Nehete approached Bharat Petrol Pump and surrounded the four accused.

    The action was planned under the supervision of Additional Police of Commissioner (Crime) Sunil Phulari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sudhir Nandanwar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Crime Branch officials arrest four with MD drug in Pachpaoli
    Crime Branch officials arrest four with MD drug in Pachpaoli
    Woman’s decomposed body found stuffed in sack in Sonegoan
    Woman’s decomposed body found stuffed in sack in Sonegoan
    शहीद जवान भूषण सतई यांना लष्करा तर्फे मानवंदना
    शहीद जवान भूषण सतई यांना लष्करा तर्फे मानवंदना
    राष्ट्रीय ओबीसी महासंघातर्फे बळीराजा दिनानिमित्त बळीराजास अभिवादन
    राष्ट्रीय ओबीसी महासंघातर्फे बळीराजा दिनानिमित्त बळीराजास अभिवादन
    फर्जी प्रमाणपत्रो की अब होगी जांच, आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की थी शिकायत
    फर्जी प्रमाणपत्रो की अब होगी जांच, आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की थी शिकायत
    Pick up van transporting cows seized by Bhivapur police
    Pick up van transporting cows seized by Bhivapur police
    Molestation accused, wife attack Lakadganj PSI on duty
    Molestation accused, wife attack Lakadganj PSI on duty
    Ajni Traffic cops seize sand-laden truck
    Ajni Traffic cops seize sand-laden truck
    Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown
    Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown
    नागपुरात टेकडी गणेश मंदिर भाविकांसाठी झाले खुले
    नागपुरात टेकडी गणेश मंदिर भाविकांसाठी झाले खुले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145