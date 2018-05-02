Parijat Karaoke Group is good platform for upcoming Singers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Prijat Karaoke Gp Nagpur has paid tribute to Kishor Kumar by a musical concert . In the lock down period , Prijat Karaoke Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. . It is unique program by Prijat Karaoke Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Shaila Kachole Vijaya Waideshwar, Maithili Tembhekar, Kiran Bhosle, Anamika Dandi, Tilak Thakur, Tushar Rangari, Sudesh Ayyar, Ashok Burde, Sachin Padhikar, Rajesh Durugkar was the singers who has performed. Shaila Kachole is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept and organizer was of Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade.

Soulful songs like Jindgi ka safar…., Ye shaym Mastani….., Dil aisa kisine mera toda…., Le jayenge…., Pardesiya.…., Mere Naina Sawan Bhado……., Pal Pal Dil Ke pass.…., Ajanabi Tum Jane …., Ab Chahe mar uthe…., Shofiyo me ghol jaye……, Ek hasina thi…., Ye Jivan Hai…., O mere dil ke chain .…., Gata rahe mera dil….., Aap ki aankho me … Kahi Na ja…., O hansini…, Hame tumse pyar kitna…., Manjile apni jagah….. and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Kora kagaj tha ye man mera …., Sung by Shaila Kachole and Tilaksing Thakur received loud applaud from audience.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was the Chief Guest for event.. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Mrs. Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur .

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Parijat Group .

Anchor Pravin Bhivgade done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanks Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Parijat gp conduct various programs on line. Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Bhaskar wghule, Raju Chopde, Prashant Sahare, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar and many more music lovers has joined program.

At the concluding session Tribute paid to Kishor by team Parijat Group.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.





