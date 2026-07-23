Nagpur Crime Branch Seizes 2 Kg Ganja, One Arrested

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch Unit-2 has seized more than 2 kilograms of ganja during a raid in the Dhantoli area and arrested one accused in connection with the case. Police are searching for another suspect who remains absconding.

The operation was carried out near Birsa Munda Hall in the Takiya locality under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station.

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According to police, the Crime Branch recovered 2.069 kg of ganja, valued at around ₹41,000, from the accused’s residence. Police also seized a mobile phone worth ₹15,000, taking the total value of the seized property to approximately ₹56,000.

The arrested accused has been identified as Asif Arif Khan. Police are also searching for Shailesh Vijay Sonatakke, who is wanted in the case.

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A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dhantoli Police Station. The arrested accused has been handed over to Dhantoli Police for further investigation.

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