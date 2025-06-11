Crime Branch cracks house burglary, vehicle theft in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Unit 4 of the Crime Branch, Nagpur Police, successfully solved one house burglary case registered at Ajni Police Station and a vehicle theft case under Hudkeshwar Police Station. The action was taken on June 11, leading to the recovery of stolen property worth over Rs 14 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Pawan Sontakke (24), resident of Ajni Railway Quarters, under Ajni Police Station, Nagpur. A juvenile in conflict with law has also been detained in connection with the crimes.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Seized property Includes gold ornaments weighing 167.04 grams, valued at approximately Rs 13,39,200, silver ornaments weighing 400 grams, valued at around Rs 45,000 and a Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle (MH 31 EW 4121) used in the theft, valued at Rs 20,000. Total value of recovered property: Rs 14,04,200

Based on credible information, Crime Branch officers apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen goods related to both the burglary and vehicle theft. The accused were produced for medical examination and later handed over to Ajni Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The operation highlights the continued efforts of Nagpur Police in tackling property-related crimes and ensuring swift recovery of stolen assets.

Advertisement

Advertisement