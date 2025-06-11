RPF Inspector saves passenger from near-fatal fall at Rajnandgaon Station

Advertisement



Nagpur/Gondia – Demonstrating alertness and bravery, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of SECR, Nagpur Division, under the leadership of Divisional Security Commissioner Deep Chandra Arya, continues to uphold its commitment not only to safeguarding railway property but also ensuring the safety of passengers.

As part of the ongoing “Operation Jeevan Raksha” (Operation Life Protection) initiative aimed at saving lives on railway premises, Inspector Sameer Khalkho of the RPF’s Crime Intelligence Branch, Gondia, was on duty at Rajnandgaon Railway Station on June 10, 2025, along with ASI R.S. Bagderia, conducting covert surveillance against criminal activity.

At approximately 11:07 am, train number 07005 Cherlapalli–Raxaul Express arrived at Platform No. 1 of Rajnandgaon station and departed at 11:09 am after its scheduled halt. During departure, a passenger attempting to board the moving train lost balance and fell, narrowly escaping a fatal accident. The man was seen dangling from the coach handle, being dragged dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform.

Displaying remarkable presence of mind, Inspector Khalkho, who was on the platform, immediately sprang into action. Risking his own life, he rushed forward and pulled the passenger to safety just before he could slip under the moving train. The incident was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras.

The RPF has lauded Inspector Khalkho’s act, praising his alertness, courage, and swift response, which prevented a major tragedy.

The SECR Nagpur Division of RPF continues to run awareness drives under “Operation Jeevan Raksha” to educate passengers about the dangers of attempting to board or deboard moving trains. The RPF urges all passengers to follow safety guidelines, emphasizing:

“Your life is precious. Do not attempt to board or jump off a moving train. Such actions can lead to serious injuries or death—not just for you, but also for those trying to save you.”

The RPF remains committed to passenger safety and assistance across the division.

