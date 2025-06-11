Attempt-to-murder accused nabbed in Nagpur’s Tehsil area

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting swiftly, Unit 3 of the Crime Branch, Nagpur City Police, detained three accused in an attempt to murder case registered at Tehsil Police Station.

The case, registered under Crime No. 384/25, involves serious charges under Sections 109, 296, 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS.

The accused Identified as Prem alias Khandya Chhotulal Kumbhare (20), resident of Mahadev Mandir, near Gupta Garage, under Pachpaoli Police Station, Nagpur, Saksham Kshirsagar Tambe (20), resident of Barse Nagar, under Pachpaoli Police Station, Nagpur, and Jay Dilip Gandhi (19), resident near Mahadev Mandir, under Pachpaoli Police Station, Nagpur.

All three suspects were taken into custody by Crime Branch officials and subjected to medical examination as per protocol. After preliminary procedures, they were handed over to Tehsil Police Station for further investigation.

Sources confirm that the SIMBA ID of the accused has also been updated in the police system to maintain accurate digital tracking records.

Police officials stated that further interrogation is underway to uncover more details related to the crime.

