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Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit-5 of Nagpur Police has achieved a major breakthrough by solving five house-breaking cases registered across three police station jurisdictions and arresting a habitual offender who had been evading arrest for a considerable period.

The accused has been identified as Ayush alias Amla Nandlal Ganvir, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in the Bhandewadi area. He was wanted in connection with a series of burglary cases reported under the limits of Bhandewadi, Wathoda and Pardi police stations.

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According to police officials, a total of five house-breaking offences had been registered against the accused in the three police station jurisdictions. Following the crimes, Ganvir allegedly remained on the run and repeatedly changed his movements to avoid detection, making it difficult for investigators to trace him.

Acting on technical intelligence and information received from confidential sources, a team of Crime Branch Unit-5 launched a focused search operation and successfully tracked down the suspect. He was subsequently taken into custody and subjected to interrogation.

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After his arrest, the accused underwent a medical examination as per legal procedure. Police officials said the necessary documentation and case records were completed before handing him over to the Bhandewadi Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Investigators believe that sustained questioning of the accused may lead to the detection of additional theft and house-breaking offences committed in the city and nearby areas. Efforts are also underway to ascertain whether he acted alone or had accomplices involved in the burglaries.

The arrest is being viewed as a significant success for the Crime Branch, which has intensified its crackdown on property-related crimes and repeat offenders operating across Nagpur.

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