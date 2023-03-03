Black spot: Nagpur makes it to ‘World Map’ for Myanmar timber smuggling!

Nagpur: It seems the Second Capital of the State just can’t keep itself away from headlines for dubious reasons! While the dust on the Betel Nuts smuggling rackets, which triggered a series of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the city, was just starting to settle down, Nagpur found itself on ‘World Map’ this time again, for wrong reasons only!

According to a report published by The Indian Express, since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar prompted Western sanctions on timber trade from that country, India has emerged as a favourite pit-stop on this dubious global trail. And Indian companies are appearing on global watch lists for having exported timber in defiance of sanctions, with one company even indicted by a German court.

Advertisement

Two of the most prominent Indian exporters flagged in records are MP Veneers and their associated companies Akanksha Enterprises and Aetek, located in Bhopal and Nagpur respectively, and Friends Timber Private Limited (FTPL), also located in Nagpur, reads the report. Friends Timber also figures in two reports of the UK-based Environmental Investigation Agency, a UK-based NGO that probes global violations of environmental crime and abuse.

In September 2021, tracking their financial trail and supply chains, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) reported how Friends Timber was part of a sprawling network of European timber companies. Friends Timber, located in Nagpur’s Kapsi Khurd area, had exported Myanmar teak to a range of EU companies as recently as October 2022, according to Dutch newspaper NRC.

While the directors Sameer Jaiswal and Puneet Kohli admitted that more than 80,000 metric tonnes of teak were imported from Myanmar, they claimed payments for this were made prior to the military coup in 2021 and denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement