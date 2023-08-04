Probe uncovers complainant’s involvement in Rs 1.15 crore robbery in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Nagpur Police investigation into the Rs 1.15 crore money heist case has revealed a surprising twist. The complainant, who is also an employee of the transporter’s firm, has been identified as one of the prime accused in the robbery. The accused, Pradeep Saraswat, allegedly masterminded and facilitated the robbery by providing crucial information to the robbers, leading to the successful execution of the heist.

According to the police, the robbery took place on Tuesday night, during which a substantial amount of cash was looted from Pradeep Saraswat’s company. Subsequently, Pradeep filed a complaint against unidentified robbers on behalf of the firm, leading to the initiation of the investigation.

Advertisement

However, the investigation soon uncovered Pradeep’s involvement in the heist. The police found evidence indicating that Pradeep had been in constant communication with the robbers, actively coordinating the robbery plan. He allegedly tipped off his associates, Dinesh Kumar Udania (28) and Nemaram Jat (29), who were waiting at Bardana Gali. After the robbery, the accused made their escape, with Dinesh and Nemaram fleeing to Pune by a late-night flight and planning to travel further to Jaipur.

Under the guidance of CP Amitesh Kumar, the Nagpur Police acted swiftly and coordinated with Pune’s Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar. As a result, Pune Police successfully apprehended both absconding accused at Pune Airport. They were later brought back to Nagpur for further investigation.

The police have managed to recover Rs 50,000 from the arrested accused, but a significant portion of the stolen money still remains unaccounted for. In an effort to bring all the culprits to justice and recover the rest of the robbed cash, two teams from the Crime Branch have been deployed to Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The unexpected revelation of the complainant’s involvement in the heist adds a new dimension to the investigation. The prompt and coordinated efforts of the Nagpur and Pune Police have resulted in the arrest of two prime accused, but the pursuit of the remaining culprits and the recovery of the stolen money continue.

It may be mentioned here that two armed men robbed two employees of a transport firm of a staggering Rs 1.15 crore near Arvind Urban Cooperative bank in Itwari wholesale market area on Tuesday night. The incident had sent shockwaves through the city and prompted the police to intensify nakabandi in the vicinity. The cash belonged to Jirambhai Govindas Patel, a transporter. The cash was collected by employees — Pradeep Saraswat and Pralhad Swami — from the office in Itwari area at approximately 8.30 pm.

The employees had placed the cash in three bags and kept it in the dickey of the two-wheeler for transportation up to Bhutada Chambers. As they were passing through Bardana Lane, two armed-robbers suddenly emerged on the road, forcing the two-wheeler to stop. Brandishing sharp-edged weapons, the culprits snatched mobile phones of the employees after threatening to harm them and also demanded the bag with the money.

The employees complied with the robbers’ demands and fled the scene. Seizing the opportunity, the robbers then took possession of the two-wheeler and made their escape.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement